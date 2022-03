PHOENIX — Early Friday morning, a red sedan lost control and crashed into a house near 7th Avenue and Grant Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from the vehicle. One man was in critical condition.

Witnesses say the red Pontiac was driving at a high speed when it lost control and hit a curb, sending it airborne.

The car then hit a parked pickup truck and a house.

The incident is still under investigation.