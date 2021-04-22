Valley WWII Army veteran turns 100 years old

PHOENIX — A Valley WWII Army veteran celebrated her birthday in style this year.

Friends and family held a birthday parade Wednesday to honor Stella Srgo who turned 100 years old.

As if that isn't incredible enough, Stella served as a drill sergeant and air raid warden in the Army, and also worked as a civilian in a factory making parts for the military.

Stella, who was struck by lightning at age 12, says it turned her into a rebel! She is a first generation American from Italian family, who always had huge groups of people over for her famous cooking.

Stella’s daughter says, "everybody loves her" and she served in the war "for the love of her country,” because at the time, women weren’t paid for their service.

Happy Birthday, Stella!