Valley veterans and Afghans reflect and march after 20-year war ends

PHOENIX — The United States officially declared an end to the War in Afghanistan on Monday.

As the saying goes, "hindsight is 20-20," and the years to come will provide more clarity about the 20-year war. Already though, Valley veterans and Afghans are reflecting.

"As we were drawing down, we were already losing that stableness," said Aaron Westman, a former Army Green Beret who now runs 22 Home Inspect.

"I wish it would have [lasted] longer, and that's definitely disappointing. Obviously, there wasn't well-thought-out plans... especially when you lose 13 service members in one spot."

"I think our failure was we let the mission creep, [and] expanded the mission beyond the scope that we originally had, without a really firm understanding of Afghan culture," said Dr. Karl Forkner, a retired US Navy Commander.

Dr. Forkner now works as an advocate for fellow veterans seeking care and treatment. He was also on the USS Carl Vinson when the ship launched the first wave of fighter jets to Afghanistan in October of 2001.

"I think our impact is going to be that we showed the Afghan people ways to progress, especially with regards to equality and women," said Dr. Forkner. "But I fear that the Taliban will be reticent about embracing that part of culture and will devolve back into... placing women again in a second-class existence."

It is something many veterans are worried about, the treatment of women, children, and allies who served alongside the U.S. for years.

"It has been very detrimental emotionally because I was stationed over in Kabul for seven months," said Jessica Niebel.

Niebel is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan and has spent recent weeks trying to help evacuate Afghan interpreters.

"It's just been very difficult. And the way that we pulled out as fast as we did, should have never happened like it did," said Niebel "I honestly hope that we will find a way to help the refugees out over in Kabul and any other city."

On Monday, dozens of Afghans, now living in the Valley, marched past the Arizona Vietnam Memorial to the state capitol. They chanted about how the Taliban is not their government.

Some children in attendance were too young to comprehend the ramifications of the Taliban takeover.

Others though are old enough to know exactly the terror that could be on the way.

"Our youth deserve an education. Our boys deserve a future. Our women deserve freedom," said one young woman, who addressed the crowd and asked that we not publish her name.

Many of the Afghans held signs expressing their feelings of betrayal based on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.

"There were promises made to my people. We helped you guys. Now you guys help us," said the woman. "You hear your cousins crying. You hear your grandma begging you to look for some way to get her out. it's not fair."

It is unclear what Afghanistan will look like in 20 years.

Many Americans are still waiting on more time, and hindsight, to determine what will define the prolonged war.

For most Afghans it is already clear.

ABC15 asked the young Afgan woman: "What will define the past 20 years of war?" "Loss. The legacy of lost U.S. life. The loss of Afghan lives. The loss of our future, our freedom. What did we gain?"

