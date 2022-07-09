Valley nonprofit seeks water donations for summer

PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix is seeking donations for water and and other essentials.

"We need about 3,000 water bottles per day and over 100,000 per month through September," said Teresa Hauer, the group's development manager. "We're also taking in donations for heat relief."

The nonprofit works with 16 other organizations to give people experiencing homelessness a variety of services.

According to Hauer, some of the donations will be used to create heat-relief kits.

"So we put together kits that have sunscreen, chap stick, cooling towels and pair it with ice and water just to keep the body temperature down," she said. "Water, cold water especially, is the difference of life or death sometimes."

The group holds donation drives throughout the summer, but you can also schedule a drop-off.

Those interested in helping can also volunteer or make an online donation to help cover the cost of the needed items on the HSC website.

