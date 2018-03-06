Valley neighborhood using art to curb illegal activity

PHOENIX - A Valley neighborhood is taking action to stop illegal dumping, garbage fires and drug use in their alley.

The solution, art.

The pictures are strategically placed along the alley in the Coronado District.

There are even dozens of rugs covering the gravel.

Over the years he plan has paid off. There's rarely any vandalism, and the needles neighbors used to find are no longer there, but getting the alley to this point has been a work in progress.

"One picture this weekend, another picture the following," said Scott Borchardt whose wife came up with the idea. "If you have an alley that just has a bunch of stuff dumped on it, junk piles get bigger."

The art alley started on a small portion and now stretches almost the entire alley near 12th Street and Palm Lane.