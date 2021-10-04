Valley hospitals monitor bed capacity amid increase in patients, staffing shortage

PHOENIX — HonorHealth announced Monday that they are monitoring their daily bed capacity amid staffing shortages and a growing number of patients.

In a statement, a spokesperson said they are dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and West Nile virus.

They added that hospitals are also catching up with the "pent-up demand for procedures" that were delayed during the ongoing pandemic.

The organization said they are monitoring bed capacity along with other resources every day to determine if they need to postpone less urgent surgeries to allow health care workers to treat patients with urgent needs.

HonorHealth said the demand for care is even more challenging as the organization also deals with staffing shortages.

"This demand is further challenging an already strained staffing situation, not only here, but across the Valley, state, and entire country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been some who have left the healthcare workforce due to the toll that working in this challenging pandemic environment has taken on them, and their families. HonorHealth is fortunate to have an amazingly dedicated employee and Medical Staff workforce, many of whom have taken on extra shifts and hours, and who continue to provide exceptional care," the statement said.

They added that they are asking the community for their help as the pandemic continues.

"Our care team is giving tirelessly of themselves to care for you, and HonorHealth is asking everyone in the community to support our healthcare heroes by interacting with them in a respectful manner, and by committing to preventive measures for COVID-19 that have been recommended by the CDC including vaccination, appropriate masking, and hand hygiene. For prevention of West Nile virus, please commit to using an EPA-registered mosquito repellent. It is also important to get a flu vaccine this Fall. These measures will serve to prevent unnecessary illness, reduce the strain on our healthcare system, respect the care team members who step up each day on behalf of your healthcare needs, and ensure we can continue to provide services to all those in need," HonorHealth said.