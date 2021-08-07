Valley groups offer free testing, COVID-19 vaccines in high-risk areas

PHOENIX — Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson or Moderna, attendees at the One Community Initiative vaccine clinic had their pick.

"We're going into communities that have high positivity rates and high caseloads and low vaccine participation," said Tomas Leon, president for Equality Health Foundation. "So we bring the test and vaccine to the people."

It's a vaccine blitz. Equality Health Foundation, along with a number of other private and government partners, are holding free walk-in clinics all over Maricopa County in the coming days.

They meet weekly with state and county health agencies to track the data, then strategically position the vaccine and testing spots where they're needed most.

On Saturday there were two clinics, one at Washington Activity Center in Phoenix, and one at Girls Innovation Academy, also in Phoenix.

"There's a high case count in this particular zip code. The vaccine participation rate for the Hispanic and African-American community is below the 40% of everyone else in the zip code that is vaccinated," Leon said.

The Phoenix Fire Department handed out backpacks and school supplies to kids who received the vaccine.

Children 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Leon said around 10,000 people in Maricopa County have been vaccinated through the effort.