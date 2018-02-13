Valley father wins battle to stay in U.S. for another year

PHOENIX - An immigrant father who took sanctuary at a North Phoenix church over the weekend has returned home.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted "A one year stay of removal on humanitarian grounds."



"I'm happy because ICE approved my application to stay," said Jesus Berrones.



"I couldn't believe it, is this really happening. Thank you, God," said Sonia Garcia, Berrones’ wife.



Jesus Berrones has been in the U.S. since he was a year old but did not qualify for the Dream Act after getting caught driving without a license.



He admits to being deported twice and re-entering the country illegally to be with his family.



But after Immigration and Customs Officials denied his latest application to stay and work in the U.S. last week -- Berrones felt forced to take refuge.



"I have to fight for my family," said the father of five.



Berrones is the sole provider for his five children and wife.



His U.S. citizen wife is pregnant with their sixth child, and his five-year-old son Jayden is battling leukemia.



"Everywhere I go, he wants to go, whatever I do he wants to help me with, I don't want anything bad to happen to him," said Berrones.



Berrones helps care for Jayden. His medication to fight his Leukemia is too toxic for his pregnant wife to handle.



He was expecting to take refuge at the Shadow Rock Unified Church of Christ for months.



But late Monday cheers could be heard from inside the church after Berrones attorney Garrett Wilkes received a call from ICE, informing him of the application had been reconsidered and approved.



"He gets to go be with his family tonight without any worry that someone is going to come and take him in the middle of the night," said Wilkes.



Berrones will have to re-apply in 11 months.



ICE sent ABC15 this statement:

"ICE may grant an alien who is pending deportation a stay of removal. Stays may be granted up to two years in duration. Pursuing repeated stays is not a viable means for an alien to permanently postpone their required return to their country of origin."