Valley family mourns man who died saving co-worker in truck wash incident

PHOENIX — A Valley family is mourning the loss of a man who died trying to save a co-worker after being exposed to a chemical at an Avondale truck wash.

On August 29, Robert Longoria and his coworker, 32-year-old Jose Perez, died after being found unconscious in the vault of a semi-truck container holding Sodium Hydrosulfide.

Fire officials said exposure to the chemical caused both of the men's deaths.

Family of Robert Longoria

On Sunday, Longoria's family hosted a car wash in hopes to raise funds for the family.

Jennifer Jones, Robert's fiancée, said Longoria was working at Danny's Truck Wash as a tank technician when he went inside the semi-truck container to help his friend, Jose.

"He went in to save one of his friends, Jose and they both ended up not making it out alive," Jones said. "He went inside to help him out because he had passed out and I guess they both ended up passing in that truck, the semi."

Jones described Longoria as a man with the best heart who was supportive, a hard worker and credited him as their hero.

"No I didn't expect nothing like that to happen but he always helps people and if he was here today..he probably would have did it again to help somebody. He's really helpful, he helps anybody out. That was his character," Jones added.

Anthony Gomez, Jones' nephew, said Longoria was always there for his family and was supportive of his aunt.

"He was very loving, loved him dearly. He took care of my tia Jennifer he always made sure we were okay," Gomez said. "He would always call when she would call and make sure that he'd talk to us and he would always make sure we were fine and if we ever needed anything, he was there."

Longoria's family said his funeral is set to be held Wednesday.

"I love you and I'm going to miss you," Jones said between tears as she was held by her nephew.

A GoFundMe has been created by Longoria's family for support.