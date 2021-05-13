US Marshals Service: Arizona teacher arrested, accused of having relationship with student

PHOENIX — An Arizona teacher under investigation for allegedly grooming and having a long-term inappropriate relationship with one of his students was arrested Wednesday in Chicago, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Justin Walters, 29, a teacher at Desert Garden Montessori School in Phoenix, faces 10 counts of sexual contact with a minor, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Walters was arrested Wednesday at a home in Chicago and booked into the Kane County Jail in St. Charles, Illinois, where he will eventually be extradited to Maricopa County to face charges, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department interviewed Walters regarding the allegations earlier this year before he apparently left the state. Phoenix police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service to help locate him, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department to request more information. We have also reached out to the school for comment.

Through the investigation, detectives in Arizona learned that Walters booked a flight and traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, the U.S. Marshals Service said. At some point, officials learned he had booked a return flight to Chicago, where he was arrested.

No other details were immediately released.