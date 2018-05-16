Two shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two men are hospitalized after being shot by an unknown man on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix fire officials say one of the victims, a 24-year-old, is in critical condition. The second victim, a 29-year-old, is in stable condition.

According to police, one of the victims drove himself to 27th Avenue and Camelback Road where he contacted the Phoenix Fire Department for treatment. The second victim was located at the original location of 27th Avenue and Indian School, police said.

Police say the shooter has not been located at this time. It's unclear what led to the shooting.