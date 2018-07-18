Two senior dogs looking for first forever home after 10 years in foster homes

PHOENIX - After spending nearly 10 years in and out of foster homes and boarding facilities, two dogs are still on the lookout for a forever home.

Second Home Pet Resort in Phoenix says Mohave and Nellie were found on the streets together and trapped by a rescue group when they were just months old. The pair has spent a decade in temporary homes, but it's time for them to find a permanent home -- together.

SHPR took in the dogs about a week ago. The pups are being socialized and given some tender loving care.

They say both dogs are healthy and extremely sweet, but a little timid. Mohave, the boy, has an old injury to his right hind leg, but it doesn't cause him any pain or discomfort.

If you're interested in meeting Nellie and Mohave -- and giving them a place to live out their golden years as a pair -- reach out to Jordan Cowan at jordan@secondhomepetresort.com.

SHPR is located at 747 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix.

