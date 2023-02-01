Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus.

Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but they did contact GCU police for help.

Police say the victims were sitting in their car when multiple suspects began shooting from another vehicle.

The victims suffered serious injuries, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.