Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus

Victims are not related to GCU, police say
35th avenue and camelback shooting
KNXV
35th avenue and camelback shooting
Posted at 5:08 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 07:08:06-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus.

Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but they did contact GCU police for help.

Police say the victims were sitting in their car when multiple suspects began shooting from another vehicle.

The victims suffered serious injuries, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!