PHOENIX — Two people were reportedly shot at Willow Park near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police officers at the scene told ABC15 a man and woman were shot. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, but the woman is expected to be OK.

The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers have not provided information about the suspect or suspect vehicle.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.