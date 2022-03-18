Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Two people found dead near I-17 and Peoria Avenue

I-17 and Peoria death investigation
KNXV
I-17 and Peoria death investigation
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 12:10:09-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a death investigation is underway after two bodies were found early Friday morning.

The investigation is taking place near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue, in Phoenix's Metro Center Mall area.

Officials told ABC15 there were two victims but they did not disclose more information about the victims or their deaths.

"Detectives are still on scene working to determine what led up to this incident," a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona