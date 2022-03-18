Two people found dead near I-17 and Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a death investigation is underway after two bodies were found early Friday morning.

The investigation is taking place near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue, in Phoenix's Metro Center Mall area.

Officials told ABC15 there were two victims but they did not disclose more information about the victims or their deaths.

"Detectives are still on scene working to determine what led up to this incident," a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.