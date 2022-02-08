Two men found dead in apartment near 32nd Street and Van Buren

PHOENIX, AZ — Police are looking for information after two men were found dead in a Phoenix apartment Monday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment near 32nd and Van Buren streets around 5 p.m. where a man was reportedly found with injuries. Responding officers found the man in the apartment with obvious signs of trauma, and a second man was also found in the same condition.

Both men, who have not yet been identified, died at the scene.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If they would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.