Two men arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman for 15 days

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested over the weekend after a woman alleged that she was kidnapped from Mexico, brought to Phoenix, and was sexually assaulted.

On Sunday, Phoenix police responded to a call of a kidnapping at a home near 7th and Southern Avenues, according to court paperwork.

Authorities located a woman who told police that she had been kidnapped from Mexico and was brought across the border against her will for 15 days.

Court documents state that the woman also alleged that she was sexually assaulted multiple times.

The woman also told authorities that she had overheard individuals in the house discussing sold for $8,000 and that the sale was happening that day.

Two men were identified by the woman as men who were "running the house," 31-year-old Maynor Gonzalez Perez and 24-year-old Jose Ortega-Lopez.

Perez was also identified by the woman as one of the individuals who sexually assaulted her, according to court paperwork.

Two other victims located at the home provided cell phone evidence and was able to corroborate parts of the woman's story.

According to court documents, police had previously been to this location in January and discovered 60 immigrants who were allegedly kidnapped inside.x

Perez and Ortega-Lopez each face multiple kidnapping charges.