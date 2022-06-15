Watch
Two killed in apparent electrocution at Phoenix sports field

Police have launched a death investigation after two people were found dead at a park near 19th and Peoria avenues.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 15, 2022
PHOENIX — Two people were killed during an apparent electrocution incident on a Phoenix sports field.

It occurred Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. near 23rd and Peoria avenues.

Officials say the two victims died after "coming in contact with in-ground electrical wires."

Police have identified the victims as a man and a woman, but their names have not yet been released.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw the victims on the grass, both beyond resuscitation efforts.

Power has been shut off to the area and the investigation is ongoing.

