PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix strip club Sunday morning.

At around 3:00 a.m. Phoenix police officers were called to the Jaguars strip club near Interstate-17 and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

Officers at the scene said two people were shot and taken to a hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Phoenix PD hasn't said if any suspects are in custody or what may have led to the shooting.