Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Truck crashes into Arizona Humane Society clinic near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Humane Society
Truck Crashes into Arizona Humane Society
Truck Crashes into Arizona Humane Society
Truck crashes into Arizona Humane Society
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 18:21:36-04

PHOENIX — An Arizona Humane Society clinic was severely damaged after a truck crashed into in Tuesday morning.

Truck Crashes into Arizona Humane Society

Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hatcher Road near 13th Avenue when it lost control and crashed into the Arizona Humane Society’s Marge Wright Veterinary Clinic at its Sunnyslope Campus, causing major structural damage to its outdoor veranda and waiting area.

Truck Crashes into Arizona Humane Society

Humane Society officials say no pets, members of the public or employees were hurt in the incident.

Employees say the veterinary clinic at this location will remain closed for at least two weeks until the damage can be assessed and deemed safe for public use.

Truck crashes into Arizona Humane Society

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families