Truck crashes into Arizona Humane Society clinic near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road

PHOENIX — An Arizona Humane Society clinic was severely damaged after a truck crashed into in Tuesday morning.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hatcher Road near 13th Avenue when it lost control and crashed into the Arizona Humane Society’s Marge Wright Veterinary Clinic at its Sunnyslope Campus, causing major structural damage to its outdoor veranda and waiting area.

Humane Society officials say no pets, members of the public or employees were hurt in the incident.

Employees say the veterinary clinic at this location will remain closed for at least two weeks until the damage can be assessed and deemed safe for public use.