Troopers use grappler to stop speeding car in Phoenix, driver suspected of DUI

PHOENIX — A driver suspected of DUI was taken into custody overnight after troopers used a grappler to stop the speeding vehicle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the investigation began when a vehicle passed a trooper on Interstate 17 going approximately 115 miles per hour.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

Aerial units helped follow the vehicle and troopers used a grappler tool to stop the vehicle after it exited the freeway at Rose Garden Lane in north Phoenix.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody without incident.

The driver is accused of driving under the influence, DPS said.