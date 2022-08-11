Watch Now
Troopers investigating shooting near I-17 and Buckeye Road

I-17/Grant
Posted at 8:54 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 23:59:56-04

PHOENIX  — A crash led to a shooting involving DPS troopers Wednesday night near I-17 and Buckeye Road, according to authorities on scene.

Authorities did not say why the shooting occurred but told ABC15 crews on scene they are searching for someone.

It is unknown if any officers have been injured.

Grant Street has been closed according to ABC15 crews on scene.

North and southbound ramps to Grant Street are closed, according to ADOT.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

