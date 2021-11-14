'Supicious item' blocks traffic, clears Sky Harbor terminal

PHOENIX — A "suspicious item" investigation shut down ramps to Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted after 11 a.m. that the L-202 Priest off-ramp to SR 143, L-202 southbound and northbound off-ramps to SR 143, and SR 143 to Sky Harbor in both directions were shut down.

Sky Harbor officials said in a tweet that, as a precaution, police were checking out an item on the south curb of Terminal 4. The south curb and parts of the terminal were cleared for the investigation.

Travelers and those picking up or dropping off passengers were still able to enter the airport from the west side, from I-10, or by using the 44th Street Phoenix Sky Train Station.

Sky Harbor said after 12:30 p.m. that the situation had been resolved and operations were returning to normal.

Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed they were assisting Phoenix Police Department. Phoenix police have not yet commented on the incident.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.