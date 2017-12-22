Toddler fighting health battle at Phoenix Children's Hospital

PHOENIX - At just 20 months old, Addison Blossey has been through more than most people endure in a lifetime.

Born premature at just 26 weeks, Addison has had to battle severe health issues and spent the first eight months of her life in the hospital.

"She was two pounds even, 12 and a half inches, very small," said Addison's mother. "We didn't know until she was about seven months old what the hope was going to be."

Addison went through several surgeries during the first few months of her life, but it was one surgery that changed the course of her treatments. Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital decided to check Addison's heart and discovered she needed surgery.

"If it wasn't for thinking of that, we have no idea where she would be today," her mom said.

Addison was a different kid after that first heart procedure. Her mom said she could be heard screaming down the hallways with happiness and joy.

Months later, Addison is walking and finally starting to eat a little bit on her own, a huge step for her. Most of all, she is on the path to living a healthy and normal life.

Addison will be having open heart surgery in 2018 and continuing her treatment at PCH. Her parents are grateful to the hospital and staff for all the care they have provided for Addison. In fact, for Addison's first birthday, they asked guests to bring donations for the hospital, instead of presents.

You can also help children like Addison and families like the Blosseys by donating to PCH by visiting pchstar.com.