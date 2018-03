PHOENIX - The 90th Academy Awards air this Sunday on ABC15 and for those not walking the red carpet, you can still watch at home in style.

The staff at the Phoenician in Scottsdale shared some decorating tips and easy recipes you can do to bring Hollywood into your home.

The Phoenician's Oscar Guacamole

Ingredients:

1 cup, Lime-Crushed Avocado

Salt, to taste

1 Lime, Juice

2 tbsp, Pico de Gallo

1 tbsp, Chipotle Oil (see recipe)

1 Marinated Tomato

Scallion Puree (see recipe)

1 tbsp, Micro Cilantro

10 Pomegranate Seeds

1 tbsp, Edible Flowers

Smoked sea salt, to taste

Preparation:

Cut the avocado in half and take out the seed. You will need 2 avocados

Pull the pulp out and ensure that it is ripe and creamy

Add salt and fresh lime juice from one whole lime; Pico de Gallo

Mix well

Add the crushed avocado to the bowl; drizzle the chipotle oil over it. Garnish with a marinated tomato, scallion puree, micro cilantro, pomegranate seeds and pansy petals.

Top with smoked sea salt

Serve with Oscar-shaped or your favorite tortilla chips dusted with Tajin

The Phoenician’s Citrus-Cured Salmon Flatbread

Ingredients:

½ cup Kosher Salt ½ cup Granulated Sugar

Zest of 1 Orange

Zest of 2 Lemons

Zest of 3 Limes

1 tbsp Fennel Pollen

6 oz Salmon

1 Naan (flatbread), lightly grilled

2 oz Greek Yogurt

1 oz Cucumbers, sliced

1 oz Radish, sliced thinly

1 Fresh Dill

5 Fresh Watercress

Preparation:

Combine the first 6 ingredients and mix well

Completely cover the bottom and top of the salmon with the citrus cure

Cure for 12-24 hours

Rinse the salmon to clean off the cure and dry

Slice the salmon thinly

Assemble the flatbread

Using the Greek yogurt as the sauce, spread evenly on the flatbread

Top with the sliced, cured salmon

Place the vegetables and fresh herbs on top and cut into slices