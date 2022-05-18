Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Three-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

Phoenix Fire
Phoenix Fire Department
Phoenix Fire
Posted at 6:57 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 22:00:40-04

PHOENIX — A three-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Tuesday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say the girl was found under the water by family members and not breathing at a pool near 45th Avenue and Thomas. When firefighters got on scene, the girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's unclear how long the child was under the water before being found.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.