Three-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A three-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Tuesday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say the girl was found under the water by family members and not breathing at a pool near 45th Avenue and Thomas. When firefighters got on scene, the girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's unclear how long the child was under the water before being found.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.