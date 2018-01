PHOENIX - Phoenix fire says three dogs were killed in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the home near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road before 8 a.m.

Approximately 20 firefighters were able to control the fire and tried to resuscitate the dogs with Fido bags but were unsuccessful.

All dogs suffered smoke inhalation but did not appear to have burn injuries. They say the amount of smoke in the home made the fire "unsurvivable."

Fire officials say the occupants of the home were not there at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.