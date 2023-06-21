Three detained after crashing into police vehicle near SR 51 and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were detained after crashing into an officer's vehicle near State Route 51 and Bethany Home Road late Tuesday night.

The crash involving a Phoenix Police Department Tahoe and another vehicle occurred around 10 p.m., according to officials. Three people were in the civilian car, who all ran from the scene. They were eventually detained.

Police identified the people involved as two men and a teenage girl. One of the men was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were seriously hurt during the collision.

What led up to the incident is under investigation and there's no word yet on what charges, if any, the three people involved may be facing.