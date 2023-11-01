'The Zone' clean-up continues with days left until deadline

PHOENIX — With "The Zone" deadline coming up in a matter of days, the City of Phoenix is continuing to work to clean up the downtown area and get unhoused people the resources they need.

Teams performed another clean-up of "The Zone" on Wednesday morning, three days before the November 4 deadline.

A city spokesperson said this week’s clean-up is focused on the last block left after months of periodic clean-ups. They helped about 70 people in the area Wednesday morning to find temporary housing and other resources.

“Most people have been adhering to the signs up that we can’t camp in this area anymore,” the spokesperson told ABC15. The city will now have to do maintenance to make sure the area remains clear.

The city says it will continue to work with those who are experiencing homelessness to determine what their specific needs are.

“Our job is to try to connect people and create the resources to give people a clear pathway out of homelessness, or out of addiction, or other issues they’re trying to overcome.”

Additional housing and resources for those who are homeless have been becoming available and more are expected to open in the near future. They also expect to have more in-depth data on the city’s work and current homelessness numbers by the end of the year.