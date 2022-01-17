Teenage boy shot, police looking for suspect near 22nd and Adams streets

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night in central Phoenix.

The incident occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when a teenage boy was shot near 22nd and Adams streets in Phoenix.

The teenager has non life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting, described as a Hispanic man.

No details about the events leading up to the shooting have been released.

