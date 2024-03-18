Watch Now
Teen hospitalized after shooting near 16th Street and Broadway Road

Sections of 18th Street are closed near the scene
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 00:38:25-04

PHOENIX, AZ — A teen boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting near 16th Street and Broadway Road Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to the area just before 8 p.m. and found a teen boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the teen has not provided any information on a shooter.

Sections of 18th Street are closed in the area while this shooting is under investigation, police say.

No further information has been provided.

