Teen girl stabbed in the face at Phoenix home; boy in custody

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a teen girl was stabbed in the face at a Phoenix home on Tuesday.

Officials were called to a home near 41st Avenue and Buckeye Road before noon in response to a stabbing call. A 13-year-old victim was found with "puncture wounds" in her face believed to be the result of a stabbing, according to fire officials.

She was taken to a pediatric trauma facility in stable condition.

Police say a 13-year-old boy stabbed her "numerous" times.

"The two, who have known each other most of their lives had gotten into an argument, but it is unknown what it was about or what the motive for the attack was," police said in a release.

The boy has since been taken into custody.