Teen boys arrested after reportedly shooting at Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX — Two teen boys have been arrested after they reportedly shot at a Phoenix police officer this week.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a man in a vehicle allegedly waving a gun around.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle near 25th and Glenrosa avenues.

As an officer in an unmarked car pulled towards the stopped car, a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat shot through the windshield, hitting the unmarked police car's windshield on the driver's side, police said.

The officer did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Phoenix police tweeted edited body camera footage of the incident. Watch the video in the player below.

CLOSE CALL



An undercover #PHXPD officer had a close call on Wed. when a man near 25th Ave. and Glenrosa shot through his own windshield at the officer in his car, as officers were trying to arrest him. The 17 y/o male was arrested for agg. assault on a police officer. pic.twitter.com/lPM249U1aw — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 5, 2021

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Both teens were booked into the juvenile detention center.

The teens were not identified due to their age, according to police.