Suspect sought after allegedly shooting at another vehicle near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at another vehicle and struck a man near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.

Officials say just before midnight, officers responded to the area for a shooting call.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who said he was in his vehicle when an individual in another vehicle fired a gun at him.

Police say the man was struck and the injury is considered as non-life-threatening.

No other details were revealed.

An investigation is ongoing.