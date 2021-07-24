Watch
Suspect sought after allegedly shooting at another vehicle near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

Posted at 7:51 AM, Jul 24, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at another vehicle and struck a man near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.

Officials say just before midnight, officers responded to the area for a shooting call.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who said he was in his vehicle when an individual in another vehicle fired a gun at him.

Police say the man was struck and the injury is considered as non-life-threatening.

No other details were revealed.

An investigation is ongoing.

