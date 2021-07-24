Suspect sought after allegedly shooting at another vehicle near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at another vehicle and struck a man near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.
Officials say just before midnight, officers responded to the area for a shooting call.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who said he was in his vehicle when an individual in another vehicle fired a gun at him.
Police say the man was struck and the injury is considered as non-life-threatening.
No other details were revealed.
An investigation is ongoing.