Suspect search underway after burglary, shots fired near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road

Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 07, 2023
PHOENIX — A Phoenix neighborhood was the scene of a police search after a burglary and shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the area of 19th Avenue and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m. when a burglary alarm was activated at a business.

Officers reportedly found signs of a forced entry and two suspects ran from the area. Officers reportedly heard gunshots nearby and a perimeter was set up to search for the people involved.

Police say one suspect was found hiding in a vehicle and the second is still on the run.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

