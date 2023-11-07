Suspect search underway after burglary, shots fired near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix neighborhood was the scene of a police search after a burglary and shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the area of 19th Avenue and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m. when a burglary alarm was activated at a business.

Officers reportedly found signs of a forced entry and two suspects ran from the area. Officers reportedly heard gunshots nearby and a perimeter was set up to search for the people involved.

Police say one suspect was found hiding in a vehicle and the second is still on the run.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.