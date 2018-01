PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting involving at least one officer in Phoenix.

Police were called to the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a suspect was injured during the incident; all officers are OK.

No additional information was released.

The area will remain restricted during the investigation.

