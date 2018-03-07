Suspect detained in police shooting near 33rd Avenue and Washington

abc15.com staff
10:47 AM, Mar 7, 2018
1 hour ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

No officers were injured in shooting at 33rd Ave/Washington.

ABC15
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a suspect has been detained after an armed carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Phoenix. 

According to police, the incident began near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road on Wednesday morning. The suspect, originally wanted for a parole violation and accused of aggravated assault days ago, reportedly carjacked a driver while armed with a “long gun” after his vehicle became disabled. 

Officers were able to take the man into custody in the area of 33rd Avenue and Washington Street after he collided with police vehicles. Shots were fired, however, police say the suspect was bitten by a K-9 and hit with non-lethal rounds. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect was left with non-life-threatening injuries and no officers suffered significant injuries. 

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation. 

No further information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ