Suspect caught after shooting at popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar

An officer suffered minor injuries while capturing the suspect
A shooting is under investigation at a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jun 26, 2023
PHOENIX — Police say a victim was shot multiple times during a fight at a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar overnight.

The incident occurred at Cobra Arcade Bar near 2nd and McKinley streets, near the Roosevelt Row area.

Two people reportedly got into a fight at the bar and one man pulled out a gun and shot the other several times, according to initial information at the scene.

Two off-duty police officers were reportedly working at the bar and chased down the suspect, who was caught and detained. One officer suffered minor injuries while capturing the suspect, police say.

There was a large crowd of people in the area at the time of the shooting and officers used pepper balls to disperse them, according to officials.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

