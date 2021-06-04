Summer travel is up, up, up: Tips to remember before your next flight

PHOENIX — For those planning to travel soon, be prepared to see more people at the airport waiting to check their bags, to go through security, and milling around the terminal in general.

Millions of people flew over the Memorial Day weekend.

In fact, on Friday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, more than 1.9 million people were screened at TSA Checkpoints, the most amount of people screened since March 2020.

Some 1.3 million people were screened over the entire four-day period last year -- fewer than 400,000 per day -- which fell in the middle of the pandemic.

The last time 1.9 million people went through TSA in a single day prior to last weekend was March 8, 2020, according to TSA's website.

Because more people are headed to the airport, TSA is reminding people about what the rules are at the airport and what items can and cannot be brought through airport security.

First up: masks are still required to be worn inside the airport, on the airplane, and on the PHX Sky Train, city buses, and other public transportation due to a federal mandate that is still in place.

“The airport is a federal facility as far as T.S.A. Checkpoints, and air travelers will not be able to make it beyond the checkpoint if they refuse to wear a mask,” said TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha.

Other tips to remember:



Arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. You can check security wait times via the "MyTSA" app. Make sure to check the latest flight updates through whatever airline you're flying.

Liquids have to be 3.4 ounces or less to be allowed in a carry-on bag (one exception: you can have up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer).

Review TSA's list of items that are allowed and not allowed through security

Guns, ammunition, knives, pocket knives, and stun guns are not allowed through security.

Prohibited items on display ⁦@PHXSkyHarbor⁩. These items are representative of items discovered by @TSA officers in one day. Double check your bags because TSA officers will. pic.twitter.com/g8iZKcLVMW — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) June 3, 2021

During a media event at the airport on Thursday, TSA officials displayed a table of items -- knives, magazines, safety defense tools -- that were apparently confiscated in one day at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Malachi, 10, was flying out Thursday to see his mom in South Carolina. His dad and brother made sure he got through security OK.

“We follow the rules and do our best. It makes me nervous to be traveling during these times to be honest with you,” said Malachi's dad, Ryan.

Another gentleman, who was re-routed due to some weather delays at another destination, told ABC15 that both of his flights so far were full.