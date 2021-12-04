Watch
Strange lights across skies? SpaceX's Starlink satellites spotted in the Valley

Danny Bavaro
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 03, 2021
PHOENIX — Did you spot some strange lights in the skies tonight? Well, there's a likely explanation for it.

Those strange lights were actually some of Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellites which were set to fly across Valley skies just before 7 p.m. Friday, according to FindStarLink.com.

SpaceX also Tweeted Thursday that they launched an additional 48 Starlink satellites into the sky, which explains why more lights were visible this time around than in previous sightings.

You can find more information on the satellites here. And here's a link for present and future Starlink satellite viewings in the Valley.

