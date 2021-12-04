Strange lights across skies? SpaceX's Starlink satellites spotted in the Valley

PHOENIX — Did you spot some strange lights in the skies tonight? Well, there's a likely explanation for it.

Those strange lights were actually some of Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellites which were set to fly across Valley skies just before 7 p.m. Friday, according to FindStarLink.com.

SpaceX also Tweeted Thursday that they launched an additional 48 Starlink satellites into the sky, which explains why more lights were visible this time around than in previous sightings.

Deployment of 48 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 3, 2021

You can find more information on the satellites here. And here's a link for present and future Starlink satellite viewings in the Valley.