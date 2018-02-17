'Stop the Bleed': Valley hospital holding crisis care classes

PHOENIX - Training sessions are currently underway at St. Luke's Medical Center for everyday people to learn how to "Stop the Bleed." When there's a horrible event like a school shooting, natural disaster or car accident, a bit of knowledge and training can help save a life.

"We call it superhero training," nurse Geoff Ballentine told the class. "Because, really, you're going to become a superhero."

Ballentine explained to the class how a certain injury can drain all the blood in a person's body in just three minutes.

"We have two grandkids," said Elaine Ceigler. "We're at the park. We're at the zoo. And things happen. I would hate for something to happen, and I couldn't do anything."

Ballentine showed the class different wounds on the body and how to stop the bleeding with different tourniquets.

"People see there's a need to learn these types of skills so that they can help someone in a time of crisis," said Ballentine.

The class also learned how to stop bleeding with gauze and how to give CPR to someone losing a lot of blood.

The class left a lot of people like Kathleen Kearney feeling confident.

"Once you've done this, and especially if you have the equipment, the training will kick in," said Kearney. "Because none of this is huge rocket science."

The "Stop the Bleed" events are free. You can learn more here.