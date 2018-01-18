Stickers going on trucks to reach human trafficking victims

Associated Press
7:23 AM, Jan 18, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro
Truckers Against Trafficking resources
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A campaign against human trafficking aims to enlist the help of thousands of truck drivers.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it is donating to pay for more than 25,000 window stickers to be placed on big rigs throughout the state to encourage trafficking victims to call or text for help.

Companies involved in the Truckers Against Trafficking campaign include Albertsons, Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation and Western Refining.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the stickers will be a visible tool for the campaign because of the large number of trucks traveling around the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ