State Rep. Townsend calls out 'topless woman' from Phoenix women's march

PHOENIX - An estimated 20,000 people attended the Phoenix Women's March this past Sunday. It was one of several massive marches around the country.

It was all about sending a message, respecting women's rights.

The #metoo movement also encouraging some woman to take a stand. But it was one woman in the crowd who caught Representative Kelly Townsend's attention.

She's topless, right outside the Arizona State Capitol.

Townsend saw the video and went to Facebook, supporting the movement, but slamming the topless woman. Part of Townsend's post warned women, saying "If you continue down this path you will have no defense when you are sexually harassed or worse, raped."

"Multiple times in my thread I qualified what I meant by that," said Townsend.

Townsend says she is not victim blaming. She calls it an unfortunate way to make a point.

"When you are fondling yourself, being lude publicly, you now are putting yourself at risk, and so yes, we hold that man accountable. No, she didn't ask for it, but it is a reality that I don't know that anybody is brave enough to point out and I'm willing to do that," said Townsend.

We asked Townsend if she plans to take the post down, she says she plans to keep it up.