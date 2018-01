PHOENIX - A small plane tipped over on a runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called after 8 a.m. for the incident.

According to Sky Harbor officials, the one-engine aircraft only had one pilot on board at the time. No injuries were reported.

Video from Air15 showed the plane sitting on the runway, upright and with no noticeable damage.

There is no word on what caused the incident.