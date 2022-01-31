Sky Harbor sees impact on flights from Northeast storm

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor saw a few dozen canceled or delayed flights over the weekend due to a winter storm in the Northeast.

It's a ripple effect that is affecting so many across the country. Impacts are expected to continue into Monday.

Some folks traveling to the West Coast did not think twice about the impact of the Northeast storm.

“I had no idea that was even a thing until I told my boyfriend my flight was canceled,” says Victoria Bitton, her flight was canceled.

Victoria Bitton was trying to get back home to California for work.

She was surprised to find out there were so few options after her flight got canceled early Sunday morning.

“I tried to reschedule. The next available flight was going to be Tuesday morning to get back to Bakersfield. So, I’m now flying to Burbank which is going to be an extra 90-minute drive home,” says Bitton.

The storm is impacting airports across the country. More than 3,500 flights were canceled Saturday and another 1,400 on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Phoenix Sky Harbor was not impacted as much as other airports but, it’s still seeing disruptions.

Nearly 40 arriving and departing flights were either canceled or delayed Sunday.

Many lined up at ticket counters to get answers and vouchers.

“There are planes stuck elsewhere so, they can’t get everyone out that they needed to get out,” says Bitton.

Some spent the entire day waiting. Victoria was thankful she ended up finding a flight, even though it will take longer for her to get home.

“You’ll be at work tomorrow?” we asked.

“I will be at work tomorrow, bright and early, so that’s the good point,” says Bitton.