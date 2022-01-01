Sky Harbor flight delays, cancelations continue into the new year

PHOENIX — After weeks of travel woes, Sky Harbor International Airport is continuing to see flight cancelations and delays into the new year.

As of mid-day Saturday, Jan. 1, Sky Harbor listed nearly 230 canceled or delayed flights on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Most of the issues involve United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, though several are from other airlines.

Earlier this week, ABC15 reported that some major airlines are blaming the spread of the omicron variant for recent disruptions. Others are pointing to winter weather.

But, for those not as lucky, getting a refund or reimbursement for delays or cancellations becomes the next priority. You should check with your airline for compensation. The U.S. Department of Transportation regulates the industry and has a set of rules airlines have to follow when it comes to things like refunds.

What if you're stuck on hold with customer service? Industry experts suggest you try calling your airline's international phone center instead of the U.S. one even if you're flying domestically. Experts says you might have better luck getting transferred to the correct person quicker.