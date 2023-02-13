Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Sky Harbor airport experiencing heavy traffic as Super Bowl fans head home

Headed to the airport? So are thousands of other people! Monday is expected to be a busy day at Sky Harbor as fans head back home after Super Bowl LVII.
Sky Harbor shot.jpg
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 12:22:27-05

PHOENIX — Thousands of people are expected to travel through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Monday as fans head home following Super Bowl LVII.

Sky Harbor officials say they expect a 50% increase in airport traffic. They project it will be one of the busiest days on record for the airport.

RELATED: Fans react at Sky Harbor following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

If you or a loved one are heading out, make sure you plan ahead. Remember 5, 4, 3, 2, 1:

5 hours before departing: Leave your hotel.

4 hours before: Turn in your rental car.

3 hours: Check in at the ticket counter.

2 hours: Get in the TSA line.

1 hour before: Be at your gate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!