Sky Harbor airport experiencing heavy traffic as Super Bowl fans head home

PHOENIX — Thousands of people are expected to travel through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Monday as fans head home following Super Bowl LVII.
Sky Harbor officials say they expect a 50% increase in airport traffic. They project it will be one of the busiest days on record for the airport.
If you or a loved one are heading out, make sure you plan ahead. Remember 5, 4, 3, 2, 1:
5 hours before departing: Leave your hotel.
4 hours before: Turn in your rental car.
3 hours: Check in at the ticket counter.
2 hours: Get in the TSA line.
1 hour before: Be at your gate.