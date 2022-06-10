Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Myron Scott, who went missing on June 1.

Officials say Scott was last seen in the area of 9th Street and Indian School Road.

He is a white male, 5'11" tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Scott is confined to a wheelchair and suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused.

Anyone with any information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602)534-2121 or (602)262-6151.