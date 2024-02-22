PD: Shooting suspect seen at elementary school near 48th St. and McDowell

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to avoid the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road amid a shooting investigation.

Police say a shooting occurred in the area around 5:30 a.m.

An ABC15 photojournalist at the scene saw a man who appeared to be a victim of a shooting.

Police say that man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

They add that the suspect was seen running into Brunson Lee Elementary School.

Officers are conducting a search of the building and the surrounding area for the suspect.

Police are urging no one go to the school "until this situation is resolved."

Phoenix Police are near 48th St and McDowell Rd investigating a shooting. This remains an active investigation. We are asking that no one go to Brunson Lee Elementary School, 1350 N 48th St, until this situation is resolved. School Admin will be sending a message to parents. pic.twitter.com/tX1TnMHZCu — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 22, 2024

The school is expected to send more information to families.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.