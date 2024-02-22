Watch Now
PD: Shooting suspect seen at elementary school near 48th St. and McDowell

Police asking community to avoid the school Thursday morning
People are being asked to avoid Brunson Lee Elementary School this morning after a shooting near 48th Street and McDowell Road.
48th street and mcdowell gsw
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 09:21:41-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to avoid the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road amid a shooting investigation.

Police say a shooting occurred in the area around 5:30 a.m.

An ABC15 photojournalist at the scene saw a man who appeared to be a victim of a shooting.

Police say that man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

They add that the suspect was seen running into Brunson Lee Elementary School.

Officers are conducting a search of the building and the surrounding area for the suspect.

Police are urging no one go to the school "until this situation is resolved."

The school is expected to send more information to families.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

