PHOENIX — A large police investigation is underway at a Phoenix hotel near 44th and Van Buren streets.

Phoenix police arrived at the Radisson Hotel at about 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to information provided to an ABC15 photographer at the scene, at least one person was shot.

Guests of the hotel report hearing two loud bangs followed by the fire alarm system.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information.